Jay Johnson adds a power hitter in the transfer portal for LSU baseball

LSU baseball will have to replace some big hitters next season with Tommy White, Hayden Travinski and Jared Jones all potentially leaving, and it just got some help with that in the transfer portal.

Luis Hernandez, a power hitter from Indiana State, announced on social media that he will transfer to LSU. Hernandez hit .359 during his junior season with 23 homers and 76 RBI. He saw time as a first baseman, catcher and designated hitter and has one season of eligibility remaining.

LSU will be hoping he can provide some power to the lineup as it looks set to lose at least two of its top three home run hitters. White is likely to be drafted highly and head to the MLB and Travinski is out of eligibility. Jones is also eligible for the draft and could head to the big leagues with White.

LSU will need to replace those players as well as the nine other players that have entered the transfer portal so far this offseason. Hernandez will be the seventh player in LSU’s incoming transfer class.