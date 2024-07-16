Jared Jones and Michael Braswell returning to LSU Baseball as 2025 roster taking shape

After three days of the MLB Draft, LSU fared exceptionally well.

Nine current LSU players, four incoming LSU signees, and one transfer were chosen in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Day one saw six LSU players drafted, followed by six more on Day two, and finally two more on the last day. The Seattle Mariners selected right-hander Christian Little with the No. 333 pick in the 11th round, and left-hander Justin Loer was picked by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 378 selection in the 13th round.

LSU high school signees William Schmidt and Cade Arrambide both elected to forego the draft, Schmidt hours before the draft started and Arrambide after the first two rounds completed.

Additionally, shortstop Michael Braswell declared his return to LSU, and first baseman Jared Jones also said on social media on Tuesday he plans to come back after not being drafted.

Although there may still be some changes through transfers before fall begins, LSU’s roster is mostly solidified now that the draft has concluded. Here is a breakdown of where things currently stand for the Tigers’ team.

Catcher

Returning: None

Freshmen: Cade Arrambide

Transfers: Blaise Priester (JUCO), Luis Hernandez (Indiana State), Eddie Yamin (Dayton)

Breakdown: LSU is returning zero innings at catcher from last season. The Tigers will try to fill that void primarily with Arrambide — a top 120 draft prospect in MLB.com’s rankings — and Priester.

Hernandez and Yamin are primarily first basemen but both have experience behind the plate.

First base

Returning: Jared Jones

Freshmen: Ryan Costello

Transfers: Hernandez, Yamin, Trevor Schmidt (JUCO)

Breakdown: Jones returning gives LSU a cornerstone piece in the middle of the order. The Tigers will also have a lot of veteran options behind him with Hernandez, Yamin and Schmidt — all of whom can also play a corner outfield spot.

Costello arrives in Baton Rouge as the No. 92 player in the nation and the No. 3 player in New Jersey, according to Perfect Game.

Second base

Returning: Steven Milam

Freshmen: Michael Ryan, David Hogg

Transfers: Daniel Dickinson (Utah Valley State), Tanner Reaves (JUCO)

Breakdown: Milam returns as the clear starter after a superb freshman campaign and a summer stint with Team USA. Ryan, Hogg, Reaves and Dickinson provide depth through the middle of the diamond.

Hogg is a top-80 player in the nation and the No. 11 player in Texas, according to Perfect Game. Ryan was a top-250 draft prospect in ESPN’s rankings.

Shortstop

Returning: Michael Braswell

Freshmen: Ryan and Hogg

Transfers: Dickinson and Reaves

Breakdown: Braswell announced after Day 2 of the draft that he was coming back to LSU. The same depth pieces LSU has at second base apply to short.

Third base

Returning: None

Freshmen: None

Transfers: Dickinson, Reaves

Breakdown: With Tommy White and LSU signee Kale Fountain both getting drafted, LSU enters 2025 light on depth and experience at the hot corner. Dickinson has only played 19 games at third base and Reaves is primarily a middle infielder.

Both transfers have strong track records at the plate, however. Dickinson played for Team USA this summer after clubbing 18 homers this past spring. Reaves had back-to-back seasons with a batting average north of .370 at Blinn College.

Outfield

Returning: Ashton Larson, Josh Pearson, Jake Brown, Ethan Frey, Mic Paul

Freshmen: Derek Curiel, John Pearson

Transfers: Hernandez, Yamin, Schmidt, Reaves, Chris Stanfield (Auburn), Dalton Beck (Incarnate Word), Daniel Harden (JUCO)

Breakdown: The Tigers are on track to return all three outfield starters from the end of this past season in Larson, Josh Pearson and Brown. Frey also returns as a strong option against left-handed pitching.

Curiel passed up his chances of getting selected in June to come to school. Josh’s brother John will join him in LSU’s freshman class.

Stanfield provides an option in center field with SEC experience. Beck may start at designated hitter but can also play in the outfield.

Right-handed pitching

Returning: Chase Shores, Jaden Noot, Gavin Guidry, Kade Woods

Freshmen: William Schmidt, Mavrick Rizy, Casan Evans, Landon Victorian

Transfers: Chandler Dorsey (South Florida), Zac Cowan (Wofford), Deven Sheerin (Mount St. Mary’s), Jacob Mayers (Nicholls State), Anthony Eyanson (UC San Diego), Connor Benge (Dallas Baptist)

Breakdown: Gavin Guidry is the only returning right-hander from last season who threw two or more innings. LSU, however, will still have plenty of talent on the bump in 2025, especially after Schmidt stunned everyone including Jay Johnson with his decision to go to LSU despite being the top high school right-hander in the draft, per MLB.com.

Besides Schmidt, Cowan, Sheerin, Mayers and Eyanson are all potential starting options. Shores was one of LSU’s top relievers in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing all of 2024. Noot was the top right-hander in California in the 2022 class but has been limited due to injury in two seasons at LSU.

Left-handed pitching

Returning: Kade Anderson, DJ Primeaux, Jake Brown

Freshmen: None

Transfers: Conner Ware (JUCO), Dalton Beck (Incarnate Word)