Ja’Marr Chase makes it official his LSU football career is over

LSU wide receiver JaMarr Chase finally confirmed Monday afternoon he’s opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

He wrote a letter in his Twitter feed, thanking his teammates, coaches and LSU fans and everyone who has supported him.

“There is nothing I want to do more than suit up in #7 for the LSU Tigers,” he wrote. “However, after careful consideration and many emotional conversations with my family, I have come to the difficult decision and will opt out of the 2020 season.

“The competitor in me badly wants to play the season and go to war with my brothers, but during this time with so much going on, this is what’s best for my family. . .I have been fighting the thoughts and the concerns that have crept into my mind but I cannot ignore what I feel in my heart and this is ultimately the best decision for me.”

Chase, considered the best returning player from LSU’s 2019 15-0 national championship squad, has been projected as a top five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Last year, he won the Biletnikoff Award and set six school records and four SEC marks. He had 1,780 yards on 84 catches (21.2 yards per catch) and 20 TDs.