Jake Olsen Changes His Mind About Move To Washington Commanders And Is Staying At LSU

LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen is not leaving for the NFL after all.

Just last week, it was widely reported that Olsen was headed to the NFL Washington Commanders after coaching at LSU the last two seasons and staying on under new coach Lane Kiffin. Apparently, he indeed accepted the Commanders job as a defensive assistant, but changed his mind over the weekend after speaking to Kiffin and will remain at LSU.

FROM FRIDAY: LSU SAFETIES COACH EXPECTED TO BE LEAVING

Olsen, 36, came to LSU after the 2023 season from Missouri with defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Olsen coached at Missouri in 2022 and ’23 after serving as an analyst on LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s staff in the 2021 season. Baker was also on the 2021 staff with the Tigers as linebackers coach before going to Missouri.

Prior to coming to LSU the first time, Olsen was an assistant at Northwestern State from 2017-20, coaching linebackers, safeties ands special teams over four seasons.

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. also fielded offers from NFL teams since following Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU after the 2025 regular season. Weis also decided to stay at LSU.