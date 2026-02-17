Jake Brown Named To Baseball America Team Of The Week

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU junior right fielder Jake Brown of Sulphur was named to the Baseball America Team of the Week for his powerful performance in the Tigers’ first four games of the 2026 season.

Brown was 9-for-17 for a .529 batting average in No. 1 LSU’s 4-0 start with four home runs, 10 RBIs, seven runs scored and two doubles. He hit eight home runs all of last season. Brown hit three homers in three consecutive at-bats from Sunday to Monday over two games against Milwaukee and Kent State, respectively. One of his two homers Sunday was a grand slam. He hit two homers apiece in back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday.

No LSU player had previously had back-to-back, two-homer games since Jared Jones on March 11 and 12, 2023, against Samford.

Brown launched his first career college grand slam and collected a career-high six RBIs in Sunday’s 21-7 win over Milwaukee. He now has three career two-homer games with his first coming last season versus Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium.

How LSU outfielder Jake Brown followed in LSU pitcher @realbenmcdonald’s slipped cleat marks almost 40 years later:https://t.co/x3KOimL9wl — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) February 9, 2026

Baseball America recognizes the top performances in the country each week with its College Team of the Week. The honor roll will feature players at every position, including the top-performing two-way player, and four pitchers.

LSU (4-0) hosts Nicholls State (0-3) on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.