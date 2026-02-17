Jake Brown Hits Homers In 3 Consecutive At-Bats From Sunday To Monday; Tigers Beat Kent State

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The last thing Jake Brown needs is a day off.

Brown, the Tigers’ junior left fielder from Sulphur, hit a grand slam in his last at-bat on Sunday when LSU beat Milwaukee, 21-7, in seven innings by the 10-run rule at Alex Box Stadium. Then on Monday night, he hit a solo home run in the first inning and another in the third during the Tigers’ 10-7 win over Kent State at the Box for three homers in three back-to-back at-bats.

Brown finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and the two home runs Monday to pace a 13-hit attack. Brown is 9-for-17 on the season for a .529 average with 10 RBIs and four home runs. He had eight home runs all of last season in 64 games, including 46 starts, and hit .320 with 48 RBIs.

Over the last two days, he had a stretch of four home runs in six at-bats.

“Hard to say anybody is off to a better start in the country than him,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.

On Sunday alone, Brown was 3-for-4 with six RBIs and three runs scored with the grand slam, a solo home run in the third inning and an RBI single in the fourth.

The Tigers (4-0) are off Tuesday before hosting Nicholls State at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. LSU plays in the Jax College Baseball Classic this weekend, facing Indiana at 1 p.m. Friday, Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Saturday and Central Florida at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“Jake is the leader of this team, there’s no question about that,” Johnson said. “I’m very thankful that he is a Tiger, and I think he’s got a chance to be one of the best players in the country this year.”

Freshman Mason Braun hit a three-run home run for LSU in the second inning for a 4-0 lead. And Zach Yorke added a solo homer in the sixth for a 10-3 lead.

Redshirt junior Jaden Noot started for the Tigers on the mound. He struck out four in three innings and allowed three runs on three hits with three walks. Sophomore transfer Ethan Plog (1-0) got the win with one inning of relief in the fourth, striking out two with a walk. Kent State dropped to 3-1.

Redshirt junior Gavin Guidry continued to look fantastic after missing all of last season with a back injury. He struck out five in two and a third innings with no runs, hits or walks for his first save of the season after getting the win on Friday in the opener with two innings of relief, also with five strikeouts.