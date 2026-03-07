Jake Brown Hits 3 HRs As LSU 10-Run Rules Sacramento State, 15-4

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 2 LSU ended its slump and then some on Friday night with a 15-4, 10-run-rule win over Sacramento State in seven innings at Alex Box Stadium.

Jake Brown basically took care of the hitting dry spell by himself with three home runs in his first three at-bats. No LSU hitter had done that since Eddy Furniss on March 13, 1998, in an 11-8 win at Auburn.

The junior right fielder from Sulphur gave LSU a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run home run to left-center field. Brown made it 7-0 in the second with a solo shot over the center field wall. And he made it 11-0 in the third with a three-run home run to right center for good measure.

The Tigers (12-3) came into the game riding a two-game losing streak and hitting .209 over their last six games. The two teams meet again Saturday at 2 p.m. in a game moved up from 6 p.m. late Friday because of bad weather in the forecast.

If LSU doesn’t beat Sacramento State tonight, it will have 3 straight losses to mid-week-type opponents for 1st time in nearly 20 years.https://t.co/ORO13VddUb — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 6, 2026

Brown has eight home runs and 26 RBIs on the season. He added a single in the fourth inning before finally being retired in the sixth on a ground out to third base, finishing 4-for-5 with the three homers and six RBIs.

LSU got home runs from three other players in its 14-hit attack. Derek Curiel hit a two-run home run for a 6-0 lead in the second inning and added an RBI double in a 3-for-4 night with three RBIs. Cade Arrambide belted a solo home run in the fourth for a 13-0 lead, and Steven Milam’s two-run home run in the same inning made it 15-0.

Tigers’ starter Casan Evans (1-0) had a no-hitter after five innings as he retired 15 consecutive batters. Cameron Sewell led off the sixth with a single, though, and Sacramento State went on to get two runs on three hits. Evans dominated, striking out nine and allowing just the three hits and zero walks in five and two-thirds innings for the win. He threw 72 pitches with 52 strikes.

Sacramento State fell to 3-10.