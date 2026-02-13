IT’S HERE! LSU Baseball Opening Day Has Arrived As Tigers Try To Repeat As National Champions

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

In this day and age in college baseball, it is likely more difficult to repeat as a national championship than at any other time.

Since the NCAA Transfer Portal – with no sitting out between transfer years – and Name, Image & Likeness payments to players each began in the summer of 2021, there have been no repeat national champions in college baseball.

But more significant is the fact that none of the national champions in baseball from 2021 through 2024 even made it back to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series the next season. And the first three of those fell dramatically.

Mississippi State won it all in 2021 at 50-18 and 20-10, but after the first year of the portal, its roster depleted, and it finished 26-30 and 9-21. The Bulldogs did not reach the NCAA postseason.

Ole Miss won the title in 2022 at 42-23 and 14-16, but fell to 25-29 and 6-24 in 2023 and out of the NCAA field.

LSU coach Jay Johnson won his first national title in 2023 at 54-17 and 19-10, but started off 22-15 and a disastrous 3-12 in the SEC in 2024. The Tigers regrouped and rallied late in the season to reach NCAA postseason play, but they couldn’t get past the NCAA Regional round and finished 43-23 and 13-17.

Tennessee won the 2024 crown at 60-13 and 22-8, but it dipped to 46-19 and 16-14 in 2025 and lost the Super Regional.

Now, it’s LSU’s turn again after winning the 2025 championship at 53-15 and 19-11.

The No. 1 Tigers open the season Friday at 2 p.m. against Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium on SEC Network+. The opening weekend continues against Milwaukee at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Jay Johnson sets opening weekend rotation, but bullpen just as important.https://t.co/YdzWZaP8bP — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) February 12, 2026

And on paper, the Tigers have an excellent chance at becoming the first college baseball repeat champion since South Carolina in 2010-11. Or at least become the first national champion to return to Omaha since Florida beat LSU in the national championship series in 2017 and made it back in ’18.

The reason LSU has a chance is because it is actually better on paper entering the season than the 2025 Tigers were. The Tigers have not repeated since Skip Bertman was the coach and won his third and fourth national championships in 1996 and ’97.

“We’re going to be a great team,” junior returning right fielder Jake Brown said. “Our outfield is the most talented in all of college baseball. We’re returning three outfielders from the national championship team and a lot of other experience.”

Johnson smiled at the experience retained.

“Yeah, we have 19 returners, and more guys who have played significantly,” he said. “This time you have the outfield and shortstop set.”

National freshman of the year Derek Curiel returns to the outfield, but moves to center from left. He led the team last year in batting average (.345), in doubles (20), runs scored (67) and on base average (.470) in 68 starts out of 68 games.

Senior Chris Stanfield is back after not being drafted last summer. He will move to left after hitting .298 with 15 doubles and 31 RBIs in 67 starts.

Brown started 46 of 64 games last season, hitting .320 with eight home runs and 48 RBIs.

The shortstop is returning junior Steven Milam, who hit .295 with 11 home runs and 57 RBIs through 68 starts.

Also back is senior Tanner Reaves, who hit .262 as a backup at third with 19 starts in 43 games. He is competing for second base with two top transfers in Brayden Simpson and Seth Dardar. The two who do not start regularly at second will work at designated hitter, but they will get a lot of competition from freshman Mason Braun, who tore up the Tigers’ scrimmages over the last month.

Transfers Trent Caraway and Zach Yorke will be at third base and first base, respectively.

LSU Baseball will have plenty of Braun this season:https://t.co/HqHMVzG9ld — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) February 12, 2026

Cade Arrambide, who hit .242 with four home runs as a freshman backup catcher in 2025, is the starting catcher.

“Tanner and Cade weren’t regulars, but they got a good amount of experience,” Johnson said. “These guys are a little more connected to what it actually takes and how hard it is. That’s something to be encouraged about.”

One of the best freshman pitchers in college baseball returns in Casan Evans (5-1, 2.05 ERA, 7 saves), who will start the opener. He struck out 71 in 52 and two-thirds innings last season.

Another one of LSU’s most dominant pitchers from 2025 is also back in senior Zac Cowan (3-3, 2.94 ERA, 6 saves), who struck out 60 in 52 innings.

Both Evans and Cowan were key in Omaha.

Junior Jaden Noot was also a valuable starter and reliever (2-1, 4.13 ERA, 1 save), who struck out 44 in 32 and two-thirds innings. Freshman William Schmidt (7-0, 4.73 ERA) was mainly a mid-week pitcher

last season, but he displayed excellent potential as a future weekend starter as he struck out 41 in 32 and a third innings. And he was one of LSU’s strongest pitchers during scrimmages over the last month. He struck out nine straight in his last scrimmage.

Key relievers are also back such as sophomore Mavrick Rizy, left-handed sophomore Cooper Williams, left-handed junior D.J. Primeaux and seniors Connor Benge and Grant Fontenot.

And don’t forget redshirt junior Gavin Guidry and redshirt sophomore Deven Sheerin, who each missed all of last season with injuries.

“Both will have preeminent roles on the pitching staff,” Johnson said. “Something I’m proud of from both championship years is we lost key players and were able to overcome that. Probably a sign of good recruiting and depth.”

You can say that again. Johnson is a recruiting machine. He has filled his roster with a bevy of new pitchers who will have an assortment of roles in the bullpen and compete for weekend starting spots up until SEC play begins and maybe beyond.

And coaches who consistently recruit well and have depth tend to have a chance to win back-to-back national titles. LSU has the No. 1 portal class and No. 1 recruiting class going into 2026.

So, see you at the Box this spring … and this summer in Omaha.

It’s 119 days until June 12 … when the College World Series opens.