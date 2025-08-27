It’s Geaux Time! Breaking Down & Predicting No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson

Talking season is almost over, thank the Good Lord! No. 9 LSU is gearing up to storm “Death Valley, Junior” as they face off against No. 4 Clemson for the first time ever in a regular season clash. Brian Kelly has pushed all of LSU’s chips to the middle of the table, vowing his best roster ever in Baton Rouge is ready to go 1-0 to kick off the season. After Verge Ausberry of LSU shares what to expect from the new 9-game SEC Schedule, Bryce Koon of On3 and John Eads of WAFB-TV dive into LSU’s shot at snapping that 5-game losing streak in season-openers, bravado aside. Then, Jason Priester of the Clemson Insider joins Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, and Andre Champagne, bringing the latest on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson squad as kickoff approaches. Predictions galore!
