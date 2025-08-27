It’s Geaux Time! Breaking Down & Predicting No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson

August 27, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Football, Podcast, Radio 0

Talking season is almost over, thank the Good Lord! No. 9 LSU is gearing up to storm “Death Valley, Junior” as they face off against No. 4 Clemson for the first time ever in a regular season clash. Brian Kelly has pushed all of LSU’s chips to the middle of the table, vowing his best roster ever in Baton Rouge is ready to go 1-0 to kick off the season. After Verge Ausberry of LSU shares what to expect from the new 9-game SEC Schedule, Bryce Koon of On3 and John Eads of WAFB-TV dive into LSU’s shot at snapping that 5-game losing streak in season-openers, bravado aside. Then, Jason Priester of the Clemson Insider joins Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, and Andre Champagne, bringing the latest on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson squad as kickoff approaches. Predictions galore!

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


sixty three − = sixty one
Powered by MathCaptcha