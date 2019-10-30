It’s a full Moon for Kim Mulkey as LSU’s new women’s basketball coach adds a Baylor transfer who’s a Louisiana native

Baylor All-Big 12 guard Moon Ursin, a former three-time Gatorade State Player of the Year for Destrehan (La.) High, is coming home.

Ursin who graduated from Baylor in December of 2020 with a degree in health kinesiology and leisure studies, is using her grad transfer status to follow her former Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey to LSU.

“Just like me, Moon (Ursin) is coming home and we are thrilled to have her join our team,” Mulkey said. “Moon is an outstanding player and a wonderful person and she’s going to be a great addition to our team. Our fans are going to love watching her play – she can jump out of the gym, she has tremendous speed and quickness and she’s just an all-around exceptional athlete.”

Because of the one-time NCAA Covid-19 eligibility exception extended to all athletes in this past season’s 2020-21 school year, Ursin is taking advantage of that extra year. She is immediately eligible for LSU.

As a senior in 2020-21, Ursin started all 31 games for the 28-3 Lady Bears. Ursin averaged 12.6 points per game and scored a career-best 24 points in Baylor’s first round NCAA Tournament win over Jackson State on March 14, 2021.

The Destrehan native spent four years at Baylor, scoring 777 points and grabbing 437 rebounds in 127 games. During that time, the Lady Bears were 126-8 and won the national title her sophomore season. Baylor also reached the Elite 8 one time as well as the Sweet 16. They claimed four Big 12 regular season titles and three Big 12 tournament championships during her four years with the Lady Bears.

She was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 women’s basketball team three times and to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times.

Prior to signing with Baylor, Ursin was also a two-time Miss Basketball in Louisiana and first-team All-State three times. She finished her high school career with 2,901 points and led her teams to a combined 121-8 record.