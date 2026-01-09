Is Lane Kiffin Chasing After Sam Leavitt in Knoxville?

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Late on Friday afternoon, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin posted a picture of him arriving at the McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Why is that important? Well, Arizona State redshirt sophomore quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt just wrapped up his multiple day visit in Knoxville and is scheduled to head to Miami later tonight according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

So, is it possible that Kiffin is looking to go after Leavitt before he heads to Miami?

Leavitt (6-2, 205 pounds) visited Baton Rouge from January 5-6. He attended several dinners with the staff throughout his visit and finished his trip off on the sixth, when he attended the LSU men’s basketball game with Kiffin, linebacker Whit Weeks and new wide receiver transfer Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida.

With Washington sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. returning to the Huskies for the 2026 season on Tuesday, the Tigers look like they may be circling back to Leavitt.

Leavitt is rated as the No. 1 overall player and as the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

This season, Leavitt’s season was cut short after a Lisfranc injury ended his season. Leavitt underwent surgery and he will not be able to play spring football for whichever school he ends up picking to play for. In 2025, Leavitt completed 145 of 239 passes (60.7 percent) for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns on 73 carries.

Leavitt, a West Linn, Oregon, native, completed 216 of 350 passes (61.7 percent) for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions for the No. 23 passing efficiency rating in the nation at 150.2 in 13 starts in 2024. A dual threat, he also rushed 110 times for 443 yards and five touchdowns.