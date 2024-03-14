Is Jayden Daniels now a lock for the Washington Commanders as the No. 2 overall NFL Draft Pick?

The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring quarterback Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders in a swap of draft picks, according to the Associated Press, citing an anonymous source said to be familiar with the trade.

Seattle is getting Howell and fourth- and sixth-round picks from Washington for third- and fifth-rounders, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not yet been announced.

Howell started all 17 games last season for the Commanders and led the NFL with 21 interceptions. He was also sacked a league-high 65 times. Washington signed veteran backup Marcus Mariota and could draft its QB of the future with the No. 2 pick, and most speculate that will be LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning Jayden Daniels.