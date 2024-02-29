Is defending champion LSU a Top Team? ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme: ‘NO’ . . . Kim Mulkey: YES!

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast February 29, 2024 – Tiger Rag tries to hash it out with Charlie Creme, ESPN Women’s College Basketball Bracketologist. Creme has LSU currently a No. 3 Seed and argues the reigning National Champions really haven’t done anything this season to merit anything higher not yet. Kim Mulkey appears not to agree, calling LSU a Top Team. Of course, Mulkey could care less as long as LSU is hosting the first two games of the NCAA Tournament in the PMAC, just like the Lady Tigers did last season as a No. 3 Seed. Mulkey’s comments are not in direct context to the seeding discussion – it’s a blanket statement about LSU – but she makes herself clear as to where LSU ranks in her mind. Creme, however, says LSU has done little to lay claim to anything higher than a No. 3 Seed. The SEC is down this year. LSU only has one Top 25 win. And the best thing LSU has done this season is hang close with South Carolina, and LSU proved against the Gamecocks it needs and relies on All American Angel Reese completely. Fascinating stuff. . . Mulkey: “I Play To Win!”