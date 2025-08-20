Is Coach O About to Make the BEST Comeback in Sports History?

Is Coach O on the brink of pulling off the GREATEST Comeback in Sports History? The LSU sports news and football community is electrified as Ed Orgeron, better known as Coach O, aims to return to his first love! Join Jeff Palermo and the dynamic Tiger Rag team, including Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau, Andre Champagne, alongside ESPN’s Chris Lowe and WBRZ-TV’s Michael Cauble, as they plunge into the thrilling realm of college football with expert analysis, game breakdowns, and lively commentary. Will Coach O’s remarkable leadership and football wisdom spark an unforgettable comeback? Who would he rather face? Brian Kelly or Dabo Swinney? And what does Coach O think about this year’s LSU’s football team. Don’t miss a moment of this exhilarating episode of Tiger Rag Radio, your ultimate destination for all things LSU sports and news!