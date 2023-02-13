Invitation Only: LSU has nine players headed to NFL’s Scouting Combine

LSU will send nine of its players from this year’s 10-win team that captured the Southeastern Conference West Division and Citrus Bowl to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Six of those players receiving invitations were on defense and three on defense, a group that will make their to the Scouting Combine Feb. 28-March 2 in Indianapolis.

Topping the contingent from LSU is defensive end BJ Ojulari, a first team All-SEC selection, and will be joined by fellow defensive players noseguard Jaquelin Roy, defensive end Ali Gaye, linebacker Micah Baskerville and defensive backs Jay Ward and Mekhi Garner.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins represent LSU’s offense along with offensive guard Anthony Bradford.

Ojulari, Roy, Garner, Boutte and Bradford all declared early for the NFL Draft.

Ojulari played in 11 of his team’s 14 games, missing two games because of injury and skipped the bowl game after declaring for the draft. He had 58 tackles, 8 ½ tackles for losses totaling 25 yards, 5 ½ sacks and was second in quarterback hurries with 13.

Baskerville had a team-high 89 tackles in 14 games with 4 ½ tackles for loss, eight passes broken up, five QB hurries and returned an interception for a touchdown against Southern. Roy, a local product from University High, played in 13 games and recorded 49 tackles with 3 ½ tackles for loss and had three QB hurries.

Garner, who played one season after transferring from UL-Lafayette, had 43 tackles in 13 games with eight passes broken up. Ward played in 13 games, including the 63-7 bowl win over Purdue, had 60 tackles, four passes broken up and an interception.

Boutte decided to opt for the NFL Draft after initially announcing in early December his intentions to return for his senior season. He played in 11 games and was second on the team with 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns.

Jenkins led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns with six, catching 27 passes for 404 yard.

Bradford was part of an offensive line that helped LSU rush for a school-record 39 touchdowns.

The NFL invited 319 players to the combine with 81 from the SEC.

Alabama and Georgia led the way from the conference with 13 and 12 players, respectively, that were invited followed by LSU, Florida (8) and Auburn (6).