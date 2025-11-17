Interim Head Coach Frank Wilson LSU Football Weekly Press Conference – Nov. 17, 2025 (Western Kentucky)

Frank Wilson, LSU
LSU interim head football coach Frank Wilson will be trying to keep the Tigers' Class of 2026 signing class together as LSU looks for a new coach. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

LSU Interim Head Coach Frank Wilson addresses the media at his weekly press conference to preview Saturday’s 6:45 p.m. CT kickoff vs. Western Kentucky. Prior to coach taking the podium (~12 p.m.), Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Sideline Reporter Gordy Rush look ahead to the contest.

