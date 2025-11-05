Inside LSU Football’s Week of Transformation

LSU’s New Athletic Director Verge Ausberry kicks things off, buzzing with excitement over his collaboration with LSU’s shiny new President and Chancellor. He chats with Nick Saban every other week, and if you’re wondering what Ms. Terry thinks, well, you’ll have to tune in! He’s on the hunt for a new head football coach—think Anti-Kelly—and spills the tea on much more. Ausberry’s interim tag was yanked off while we were live, making him the Tigers’ official AD. Meanwhile, Bama247’s Mike Rodak shares how Bama fans are feeling about the Baton Rouge circus and whether Ty Simpson and the Tide will take down Interim coach Frank Wilson in their post-Brian Kelly debut. Jim Gazzolo from Lake Charles American joins Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to prove he’s not just a village idiot but a clairvoyant journalist, revealing how Will Wade’s return wish sparked a showdown between Governor Jeff Landry and former LSU AD Scott Woodward—leading to Woodward’s stunning exit last week. And last but definitely not least, Wilson Alexander of theadvocate.com dissects why Brian Kelly stumbled at LSU. Buckle up for a fast-paced, action-packed, and hilariously informative edition of Tiger Rag Radio you won’t want to miss. Seriously, we dare you to hit repeat on this episode!
