Incoming players Pearson, Reyzelman commended for a job well done this summer by LSU’s baseball coaching staff

West Monroe’s Josh Pearson and transfer Eric Reyzelman were named voted LSU’s top player and pitcher for the summer, an award voted on by the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Pearson, a freshman from West Monroe High School, was voted the Most Valuable Player of the Florida Collegiate League. Pearson, playing for the Sanford (Fla.) River Rats, batted .333 in 28 games with 31 hits, 30 runs, 10 doubles, four homers and 23 stolen bases. He was the league leader in steals, doubles and extra-base hits.

Reyzelman, a transfer from the University of San Francisco, was named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team this summer as a member of the Harwich (Mass.) Mariners. Reyzelman recorded a 2.66 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 23.2 innings, and he limited opponents to a .212 cumulative batting average.

LSU infielder Jacob Berry, a transfer from Arizona, excelled this summer for the U.S. Collegiate National team, batting .387 in 11 games with three doubles, four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs. Berry was joined on the U.S. team by LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year.

Sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd made three appearances for the Bristol (Va.) State Liners in the Appalachian League, recording 14 strikeouts in nine innings and limiting opponents to an .071 batting average.

Right-hander Paul Gervase, a transfer from Pitt Community College in Winterville, N.C., made 14 relief appearances for Bristol, registering three saves and 30 strikeouts in 17.1 innings with a .136 opponent batting average.

Brayden Jobert, an infielder/DH who transferred to LSU from Delgado Community College in New Orleans, was the second-leading hitter for the Bluefield (W. Va.) Ridge Runners in the Appalachian League. Jobert hit .299 in 46 games with nine doubles, four triples, three homers, 35 RBI and 32 runs.

Brant Smith, a freshman infielder from Live Oak High School in Watson, La., collected eight doubles, two triples, two homers and 14 RBI in 37 games for the Delray Beach (Fla.) Lightning of the South Florida Collegiate League.

LSU junior left-hander Jacob Hasty registered 21 strikeouts in 18 innings with a .206 opponent batting average for the Danville (Ill.) Dans of the Prospect League.

Freshman outfielder Josh Stevenson of St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, hit .298 and collected four doubles, two homers, 18 RBI, seven stolen bases and 24 runs for the Saugerties (N.Y.) Stallions in the Perfect Game League.

LSU, which began its fall semester Monday, is scheduled to begin fall baseball workouts Oct. 8.