Incoming LSU football tight end also listed on basketball roster

The LSU men’s basketball team announced its official roster for next season, and it appears former Zachary High tight end Trey’Dez Green will be a two-sport athlete next year.

The Fighting Tigers of LSU Basketball



Green, a 6-foot-7 tight end, will play for both the LSU football team and the basketball team next season. He was the No. 2 player in Louisiana in LSU’s 2024 football recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

He caught 53 passes for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Broncos. He also averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds per game in basketball during her junior year of high school.