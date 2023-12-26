Impact decision: LSU women’s basketball awaiting choice of nation’s No. 3 overall player – Jaloni Cambridge

A step up in competition this season has only been a bigger stage for five-star point guard Jaloni Cambridge to display her dazzling skills.

The next step for Cambridge, the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 point guard, will be for her to announce the college of her choice.



The 5-foot-6 Cambridge is scheduled to select Friday between her finalists of LSU, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State and South Carolina on Friday. She made an official visit to Baton Rouge earlier this month.

The Tigers of coach Kim Mulkey signed point guard Jada Richard of Lafayette Christian Academy, the nation’s No. 91 prospect, in November.

The second signing period is between April 17-May 15.

Cambridge, whose sister Kennedy transferred from Kentucky to Ohio State, was a first team choice on MaxPreps’ Junior All-America team in 2022-23 while at The Ellsworth School in Nashville, Tennessee. She averaged 26.9 points, 4.3 steals, 3.8 assists for a team that went 27-3 and lost in the Division II-AA state championship game.

She won the state’s Miss Basketball honor for the third straight year and chosen the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Cambridge, a two-time gold medalist for Team USA, transferred to reigning national champion Montverde (Fla.) Academy where they’ve started the 2023-24 season with a 9-1 record.

“Coming from the school that I was at, it was a really good program. I had really good teammates and a really great coach. I just wanted a different opportunity for a bigger stage,” Cambridge told Slam Magazine in August. “Coming from my basketball family, I just wanted to continue that legacy of putting our name out there. Montverde has been the Geico National champions for the past two years, and we’re looking to run it back this year.”

The first team MaxPreps’ preseason All-American has averaged 21.2 points, 9.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals with a season-high 32 points against Hebron Christian on Dec. 20. He also had a double-double of 14 points and 15 assists in a 75-64 win over Ft. Erie International on Nov. 29.