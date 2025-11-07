If LSU-Bama Boils Down To Another Do-Or-Die, 2-Point Conversion, Tigers Will Go For It

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just so you know, LSU interim head football coach Frank Wilson will go for it.

The Tigers practiced two-minute drills and game situations on Thursday in preparation for LSU (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) playing at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“We put ourselves in a situation in Bryant-Denny Stadium, If we’re down seven (and score a TD) and have to make a decision, make no doubt about it, we’re going to try to win the football game,” Wilson said after practice. “If we’re in that position, we want everybody on our football team and our organization to know that we’re going to do our very best to win the football game and not extend play.”

No. 15 LSU beat No. 6 Alabama, 32-31, in the first overtime on Nov. 5, 2022, when then-coach Brian Kelly decided this was his and his team’s chance to beat Tide coach Nick Saban. And quarterback Jayden Daniels hit tight end Mason Taylor for walk-off win in Tiger Stadium.

Kelly, who was fired on Oct. 26 the day after LSU’s last game (a 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M) mentioned the roar of the crowd after that score in a letter he posted on social media to LSU fans on Thursday.

“The journey may have ended, but it’s a journey that will stay with me and my family forever. Geaux Tigers.”

-Letter to LSU fans by @CoachBrianKelly https://t.co/3XNv6IHcYN — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 6, 2025

Wilson, who was named interim coach on that Sunday Oct. 26, said the Tigers will bring “a hard hat and a lunch pale to do work” at Alabama, which is a 10-point favorite.

“Any and every bullet that we have to take advantage, we will use it,” Wilson said.

WHIT WEEKS REMAINS DOUBTFUL

LSU starting linebacker Whit Weeks tried to practice Thursday, but it did not go well.

“Probably doubtful,” Wilson said. “He tried to give it a go today. He bounced around a little bit. We’ll look at him again tomorrow, but in transparency, he’s probably doubtful.”

Weeks was listed as questionable on Wednesday on LSU’s availability report to the SEC office.

Starting left tackle Carius Curne (leg) remains questionable for the game.