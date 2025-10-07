How Will LSU Defend Dual-Threat South Carolina Quarterback LaNorris Sellers?

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU’s open date could not have come for a better time last week, not only for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has nursed an abdomen strain since August.

The Tigers’ defense also needed the extra time after allowing Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 71 rushing yards on 14 carries and 314 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-39 passing with zero sacks in a 24-19 loss on Sept. 27.

Because No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) faces another dual-threat quarterback in LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday (6:45 p.m., SEC Network) in Tiger Stadium.

Sellers rushed for 88 yards on 10 carries with a 75-yard touchdown run and passed for 113 yards before hurting his ankle in the second quarter of a 36-33 loss to LSU last season at South Carolina. So far this season, Sellers has not put up great numbers – 48 rushes for 98 yards and one TD and 58-of-87 passing for 886 yards and four touchdowns.

But LSU coach Brian Kelly remembers how Sellers and other dual-threat quarterbacks hurt LSU last season in addition to Chambliss’ impact at Ole Miss.

“Incredible arm, has the ability to change a game,” Kelly said Monday of the sophomore Sellers (6-foot-3, 240 pounds). “We saw what he did against us last year. Certainly, somebody that we have to make sure does not wreck the game for us.”

LSU hopes to be better prepared this season for Sellers.

“First and foremost, we have to have a plan in place to stop the quarterback run, and then you’ve got to keep him in the pocket,” Kelly said. “He operates best when he’s outside the pocket, so discipline in our pass rush lanes and having a solid scheme up front to take away the quarterback run.”

South Carolina’s offensive line has had trouble keeping Sellers on his feet this season. The Gamecocks’ 15 sacks allowed is among the worst in the nation at 119th.

LSU, meanwile, is tied for 11th in the nation with 11 sacks on the season.

“He’s a quarterback with great talent,” Kelly said. “He makes plays outside the pocket down the field. We’ve got to avoid the big chunk plays that are not scripted.”