How to watch: No. 8 LSU baseball looks to salvage a win against No. 1 Arkansas in game three

No. 8 LSU baseball dropped games one and two to No. 1 Arkansas and is hoping to salvage a win from the series in game three.

The Tigers fought hard in each of their first two games but couldn’t quite pull out the win in either contest. They’ll start Gage Jump in game three. Jump has a 2.38 ERA this season through 22.2 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts and nine walks.

Jump’s last start came in game two against Florida last Saturday. He went 5.2 innings and gave up two runs on two hits in the loss.

Jump will matchup with Bray Tygart for the Hogs. Tygart has a 1.59 ERA this season through 28.1 innings pitched. His last start came in Arkansas’ 6-5 win over Auburn. He went 3.2 innings and gave up three runs on three hits.

Game three will start at 2 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.