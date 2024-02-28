HOW TO WATCH: No. 2 LSU Baseball in Texas for Four Games This Week Starting Tonight

LSU baseball is heading on the road for the first time this season to compete in the Astros Foundation College Classic and fans will have plenty of ways to watch the Tigers’ games.

All three games LSU will play can be streamed at Astros.com and on the Astros X, Facebook and YouTube channels without needing to pay. The games can also be watched on television at the Space City Home Network that’s available in the entirety of the Astros five-state viewing area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Most games will be on the Space City Home Network primary channel, but LSU’s matchup with UL Lafayette on Saturday will be aired on the alternate channel. Space City home Network is available on DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Xfinity, Consolidated Communications, btel, Astound, Phonoscope, and I-Net.

The MLB Network will air LSU’s matchup with Texas on tape delay Friday night starting at 11 p.m. LSU’s game against UL Lafayette will be aired live on the MLB Network at 7 p.m.

Tonight’s game against Rice will start at 7 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+. The live radio call can be found on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates and at www.LSUsports.net/live. Live stats can be found at http://www.lsustats.com/.