How to watch: LSU baseball takes on Southern, tries to bounce back from weekend sweep

LSU baseball’s season isn’t off to the start it had in mind.

The Tigers have dropped three-straight SEC series and were swept this weekend on the road to No. 1 Arkansas. The loss saw them drop from No. 9 all the way down to No. 25 in the Baseball America rankings. They’ll try to get back on track and add another win to their record tonight against Southern.

LSU (20-9, 2-7 SEC) led in all three games this weekend against the Razorbacks but couldn’t come away with a win in any of them. Southern (11-13, 6-1 SoCon) is coming off a weekend sweep of Prairie View A&M University.

The Jaguars scored 22 runs and had three homers in their game three win on Sunday. Tyeler Hawkins drove in six runs om four hits in the 22-12 win yesterday. Hawkins is batting .333 on the season and is second on the team with 21 RBI.

Khyle Radcliffe is the most dangerous batter in the Jaguars’ lineup. He’s batting .410 this season with four homers and 26 RBI. He also leads the way with 11 stolen bases and 18 runs scored. Southern is batting .253 as a team this season with 16 homers.

LSU’s offense is batting .289 this season with 44 home runs. The Tigers had four homers in game three against Arkansas on Saturday. Jared Jones leads the team in homers with 10, but Tommy White is closing in on him with nine. White leads the team in batting average with a .319. Hayden Travinski leads the team in RBI with 28.

Sothern’s pitching has struggled this season with an ERA of 7.19. The Jaguars give up a .292 batting average to opposing batters and have allowed 20 homers this season. Ranard Grace leads the team with 38.2 innings pitched. Grace has a 5.82 ERA this season, but pitched on Friday and isn’t likely to be available.

Nick Luckett started for the Jaguars in their last midweek game. He went 4.0 innings in a 12-2 loss against New Orleans and gave up three runs, three hits and three walks. He has a season ERA of 10.12.

LSU has posted 4.24 ERA this season and is holding opponents to a .232 batting average. Kade Anderson has been the Tigers’ midweek choice until recently. He didn’t make an appearance against Arkansas. Anderson has a 2.21 ERA this season through 20.1 innings pitched and last got a start against North Dakota State on March 12. He went 2.0 innings in relief last Tuesday against Southeastern Louisiana and gave up no hits or runs.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. from Alex Box Stadium and will be streamed on SEC Network+ at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers will then have a few days of rest before a home series against Vanderbilt that starts on Thursday.