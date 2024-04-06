How to watch LSU baseball play Vanderbilt in decisive game three

LSU and Vanderbilt will play in a game three to decide the series on Saturday.

LSU claimed the first game and looked poised to take game two as well, but a late rally from Vanderbilt forced the rubber match. The Tigers pitched Luke Holman and Gage Jump in the first two games and have yet to announce a game three starter.

Javen Coleman started last week at Arkansas and will be available for Saturday’s game. He has a 4.50 ERA this season through 18 innings. He went 2.1 innings against the Razorbacks and gave up two hits and one run.

Vanderbilt will start lefty Carter Holton. Holton has a 3.32 ERA this season through 38 innings pitched. He has 57 strikeouts to 13 walks. In his last start, Holton went seven innings and gave up five hits and one run.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and will start at 2 p.m. from Alex Box Stadium.