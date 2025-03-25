How Sweet It Is: LSU Puts On Another Clinic, This Time Over Florida State, 101-71

LSU once again put on a clinic in the PMAC on Monday night.

Mikaylah Williams led the charge with 28 points, while Aneesah Morrow contributed 26 and snared 11 rebounds, both setting the tone for a relentless offensive attack. Flau’Jae Johnson, who had been sidelined for most of the first half following a knee bump, roared back in the third quarter to finish with 13 points that helped spark a surge, igniting the Tigers’ drive for another tournament trip to the Sweet 16 – it’s third in as many seasons.

Up by one, 50–49, at halftime, LSU turned on the heat in the second half, outscoring Florida State, 31-6 in the third quarter.

Behind an efficient 41-made field goals—bolstered by a team-high 29 assists—and a monstrous 52 points scored in the paint, the Tigers thoroughly dismantled Florida State. Even as foul trouble sidelined two members of LSU’s Big 3 in the second quarter, the Tigers remained patient and precise, and poised for their third quarter return.

Sa’Myah Smith delivered a season-best 20 points and 12 rebounds, complementing Williams’ hot shooting. Johnson, coming off her limited first-half minutes, exploded in the third quarter, starting it off with a lightning-fast drive to the basket that culminated in a right-handed hook completing a three-point play. She dazzled the crowd with a sequence of smooth moves—threading a no-look pass to Morrow after a slick layup and adding a timely block on O’Mariah Gordon followed by two clutch free throws—to help build an insurmountable lead.

Florida State’s dynamic force, Ta’Niya Latson, poured in 30 points in 29 minutes, yet saw her impact diminish post-break as LSU’s dominance in the paint and overall execution took an unyielding hold. LSU also changed its defense at halftime, electing go under screens instead of over them, forcing Latson to resort to mostly outside shots in the second half. Makayla Timpson’s 14 points and nine rebounds couldn’t cloak the Seminoles’ struggles; they shot just 36 percent overall and sank to a mere 25 percent in the second half.

The game was a masterclass for LSU, setting a record 29 assists while converting 41 field goals at an effervescent 56.2 percent for the game. Every pass and play seemed orchestrated to perfection, as the Tigers turned turnovers into points and bulldozed Florida State with the advantage in the paint. LSU coach Kim Mulkey summed it up by highlighting the team’s unity and resolve, emphasizing that the goal was never merely to reach the Sweet 16, but to make a sustained tournament run—one like the one LSU had during its triumphant 2023 national title campaign.

“We don’t play to just get to a Sweet 16 at LSU women’s basketball anymore,” Mulkey said. “Not that we take it for granted, but our goal every year is just to make a run and see if you can get to another Final Four and see if you can upset somebody you’re not supposed to upset. We weren’t talked about at all when we won it two years ago. So let’s go see what we can do.”

In a see-saw first half where FSU’s Latson had lit up the scoreboard early, LSU stayed within striking distance despite key players grappling with foul trouble. The Bulldogs’ brief ebb was overcome by LSU’s poise on both ends of the court, as they transformed a tight game into a blowout. The second half started with a 9–2 run, followed by a series of fastbreaks and precision passes that expanded the lead exponentially. By the time the final buzzer echoed, LSU had pulled away by 30 points, winning 101–71.

“Winning and having everybody score the ball and contribute is just a lot more fun and it takes you a long way,” Mulkey said. “I say this in the playoffs: Everybody has got to be on the same page. And I feel like two games we’ve proven we’re on the same page.”

Now, with their third consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16, LSU is gearing up for the next challenge: a clash with NC State in the Spokane 1 Regional—another test in what is quickly becoming a storied run through the NCAA Tournament.