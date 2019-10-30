How former LSU players fared in day seven of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

Here’s what happened with five former LSU players playing Saturday on day seven of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks)

Started, played 29:58, scored 26 points with 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers and 3 fouls in Atlanta’s 94-90 win over the Miami Heat. Was 7 of 17 (41.2 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) in 3-pointers and 10 of 10 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Mays’ summer league stats for 2-2 Hawks: Started four games, Has averaged 28.6 minutes, 18.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 turnovers and 2.8 fouls, Has shot 25 of 54 (46.3 percent) from the field, 9 of 27 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 16 of 16 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

G Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Came off the bench, played 21:57, scored 7 points with 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers and 1 fouls in Miami’s 94-90 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Was 3 of 12 (25 percent) from the field and 1 of 6 (16.7) from 3-point range.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-2 Heat: Has played in three games with no starts, averaged minutes, 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2 turnovers. Has shot 9 of 31 (29 percent) from the field, 3 of 12 (25 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 3 (.667 percent) from free throw line.

F Emmitt Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Came off the bench, played 4:05, scored 1 point with 1 turnover and 1 foul in Oklahoma City’s 95-61 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Was 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Williams’ summer league stats for the 1-3 Thunder: Has played in one game, averaged 4:05 and 1 point. Has shot 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

G Antonio Blakeney (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 24:02, scored 10 points with 5 rebounds and 1 turnovers in Portland’s 79-70 loss to Phoenix Suns. Was 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) from the field and 0 of 3 (.000 percent) from 3-point range.

Blakeney’s summer league stats for 2-2 Trail Blazers: Has played in four games, averaged 20.6 minutes, 16 points and 2.5 rebounds. Has shot 25 of 43 (58.1 percent) from the field, 6 of 15 (40 percent) in 3-pointers and 8 of 8(100 percent) from the free throw line.

F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Started, played 23:53, scored 9 points with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocked shots, 1 turnovers and 5 fouls in Portland’s 79-70 loss to Phoenix Suns. Was 2 of 5 (40 percent) from the field, 0 of 1 (.000 percent) in 3-pointers and 5 of 7 (71.9 percent) from the free throw line

Watford’s summer league stats for 2-2 Trail Blazers: Has played in four games and started one, averaged 22.1 minutes, 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.8 turnovers and 4 fouls, Has shot 8 of 19 (42.1 percent) from the field, 1 of 4 (25 percent) in 3-pointers and 6 of 9 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line.

SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE INVOLVING FORMER LSU PLAYERS (All times CT)

F Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz) 4 p.m. vs. Clippers (ESPN2)

G Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) 5 p.m. vs. Spurs (NBA TV)