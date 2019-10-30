How former LSU players fared in day four of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

Here’s what happened with four former LSU players playing Wednesday on day four of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Came off the bench, played 29:57, scored 22 points with 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 3 turnovers and 4 fouls in Brooklyn’s 97-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Was 6 of 14 (42.9 percent) from the field, 3 of 7 (42.9) from 3-point range and 7 of 10 (70 percent) from free throw line.

Thomas summer league stats for 1-1 Nets: Has averaged 27:26 minutes in 2 games, 20.5 points, 1 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 turnovers and 2 fouls, Has shot 12 of 30 (40 percent) from the field, 4 of 13 (30.8 percent) from 3-point range and 13 of 18 (72.2 percent) from the free throw line.

Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Did not play in Miami’s 97-94 double-overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-0 Heat: Has averaged 20:06 minutes in 1 game, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers and 1 foul. Has shot 4 of 9 from the field (44.4 percent), 2 of 4 (50 percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 1 (100 percent) from free throw line.

Emmitt Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Did not play in Oklahoma City’s 80-65 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

Williams’ summer league stats for the 1-1 Thunder: Has yet to play in a game.

Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz)

Came off the bench, played 6:41, had 0 points with 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 1 turnover and 1 foul in Utah’s 81-80 double-overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks. Was 0 of 2 (0.00 percent) from the field, and 0 of 1 (0.00) from 3-point range.

Martin’s summer league stats for the 2-0 Jazz: Has averaged 6:41, 0 points with 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 1 turnover and 1 foul. Has shot 0 of 2 (0.00 percent) from the field, and 0 of 1 (0.00) from 3-point range.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE INVOLVING FORMER LSU PLAYERS (All times CT)

G Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) 4 p.m. vs Wizards (ESPNU)

G Antonio Blakeney (Portland Trail Blazers) 5 p.m. vs. Pacers (NBA TV)

F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) 5 p.m. vs. Pacers (NBA TV)

G Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks ) 8 p.m. vs. 76ers (ESPN2)