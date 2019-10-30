How former LSU players fared in day five of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

Here’s what happened with four former LSU players playing Thursday on day five of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Started, played 33:28, scored 31 points with 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 blocked shot, 5 turnovers and 2 fouls in Brooklyn’s 84-81 over the Washington Wizards. Was 10 of 23 (41.5 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3) from 3-point range and 9 of 10 (90 percent) from free throw line. He hit a 3-pointer to send the game to a second overtime in which he hit a sudden-death game-winning 3-pointer off a one-legged running jumper.

“I went to the shot that I always make and I always work on: the one-legged three,” Thomas said. “As soon as it left my hands, I knew it was good.”

Thomas’ summer league stats for 2-1 Nets: Has averaged 29.7 minutes in 3 games, 24 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.3 turnovers and 2 fouls. Has shot 22 of 53 (41.5 percent) from the field, 6 of 19 (31.6 percent) from 3-point range and 22 of 28 (78.6 percent) from the free throw line.

G Antonio Blakeney (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 21:50, scored 15 points with 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 turnovers and 0 fouls in Portland’s 97-64 loss to Indiana Pacers. Was 6 of 11 (54.5 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3) from 3-point range and 1 of 1 (100 percent) from free throw line.

Blakeney’s summer league stats for 2-1 Trail Blazers: Has averaged 19.5 minutes in 3 games, 18 points and 2.3 rebounds. Has shot 20 of 32 (62.5 percent) from the field, 6 of 12 (50 percent) in 3-pointers and 8 of 8(100 percent) from the free throw line.

F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 25:44, scored 7 points with 5 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, 2 turnovers and 6 fouls (fouled out) in Portland’s 97-64 loss to Indiana Pacers. Was 3 of 7 (50 percent) from the field, 3 of 7 (42.9) and 1 of 3 (50 percent) in 3-pointers.

Watford’s summer league stats for 2-1 Trail Blazers: Has averaged 20 minutes in 3 games, 4.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers and 3.7 fouls, Has shot 6 of 14 (42.9 percent) from the field, 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) in 3 pointers and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

G Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks)

Started, played 25:56, scored 20 points with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steals, 1 turnovers and 1 fouls in Atlanta’s 96-88 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Was 8 of 15 (53.3 percent) from the field, 2 of 8 (25 percent) in 3-pointers and 2 of 2 from the free throw line.

Mays’ summer league stats for 1-2 Hawks: Has averaged 28.1 minutes in three games, 16.3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 turnovers and 2.6 fouls, Has shot 18 of 37 (48.6 percent) from the field, 7 of 21 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 6 of 6 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE INVOLVING FORMER LSU PLAYERS (All times CT)

F Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz) 4 p.m. vs. Heat (ESPN2)

G Javonte Smart (Miami Heat) 4 p.m. vs. Jazz (ESPNU)

F Emmitt Williams (Oklahoma City) 6 p.m. vs. Warriors (ESPN2)