How Does Cam Carter Encore After Two 4-Point Plays And Two 3-Point Plays In Oklahoma Rally?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU senior guard Cam Carter did just about everything for the Tigers in their come-from-behind, 82-79 win at Oklahoma on Saturday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

He scored a career-high 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting with a 7-0 personal run in the last 20 seconds as the Tigers overcame a 13-point deficit early in the second half and 79-74 deficit in the final 35 seconds.

Now, the Tigers (13-12, 2-10 Southeastern Conference) will try for two straight when they host South Carolina (10-14, 0-11 SEC) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

One would assume the Gamecocks, who have not won since a 69-59 victory over Presbyterian on Dec. 30, will key on Carter, particularly if they have watched the Oklahoma game film closely.

LSU IS KEEPING MATT MCMAHON AND PROMISING MORE NIL MONEY

“I don’t know if that I recall a player having two four-point plays and two three-point plays in the same half,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said Monday.

Actually that happened in less than a half of a half.

-With 8:25 to play, Oklahoma led 57-51 when Carter hit a 3-pointer and was fouled by Brycen Goodine. He hit the free throw for the first four-point play to get the Tigers within 57-55.

-With 4:14 to play, Oklahoma led 69-65 when Carter hit a layup from a Vyctorius Miller assist, and Jeremiah Fears fouled him. Carter made the free throw for the three-point play to cut the slipping Sooners’ lead to 69-68.

– With 20 seconds remaining, Oklahoma led 79-74 when Carter nailed his fifth 3-pointer out of 10 from near the top of the key from a Dji Bailey feed, and and Jalon Moore fouled him. He hit the free throw for another four-point play, and the Tigers were within 79-78.

-With 8.4 seconds left, Oklahoma still led 79-78 when Carter hit a layup after a steal and feed by Curtis Givens III to put the Tigers up 80-79. Duke Miles fouled Carter, who hit that free throw for a three-point play and 81-79 lead. Miller added a free throw at the end for the final.

“I was really happy for Cam,” McMahon said. “And for the team. We also have to remember we were down 13 with 15 minutes to play. That’s when you can really splinter. But to the players credit, they stayed committed to the plan. And we found a way to win.”

Asked what he was going through his mind over the final moments, Carter said simply, “Buckets. That’s all I was thinking about. Buckets.”

Buckets and free throws for lagniappe, actually.

“Yeah, I was surprised they fouled me,” he said. “I’m glad they fouled me.”

Now, can LSU keep the momentum going against the SEC’s last place team?

“You hope there’s confidence and belief that comes from it when you stay the course,” McMahon said. “Now, we want to build on it and keep getting better.”

INJURY REPORT, ROSTER MOVE

LSU expects to have 6-foot-8 freshman forward and leading rebounder Corey Chest back for Tuesday night’s game after suffering back spasms before the Oklahoma game and not playing. Chest is averaging 7.3 rebounds and 6.6 points a game.

Senior 6-10 backup forward Derek Fountain is also expected to play Tuesday after missing the game Saturday with an illness. Fountain’s absence along with starting forward Daimion Collins fouling out in the final minutes and forward Trey’Dez Green not on the trip made McMahon have to use a five-guard lineup to finish the game. He had never used that combination even in practice.

Green, a top tight end on the football team, was not at the game, because he has decided to focus on football with spring practice approaching on March 8. He had found it too difficult to balance both sports, McMahon said. He averaged 1.8 points and 0.3 rebounds and eight minutes a game in six games.