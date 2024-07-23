How did LSU baseball secure seven top-100 signees post-2024 MLB draft? Coach Jay Johnson’s recruiting prowess shines, complementing the nation’s #1-ranked transfer class. This talent influx follows a disappointing 2024 season, where LSU faltered in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Despite losing 2024 class signees Konnor Griffin, Cam Caminiti, and Kale Fountain to pro contracts, the Tigers landed Derek Curiel, William Schmidt, and Cade Arrambide. Jared Jones and Michael Braswell III’s returns further bolster the roster.

Johnson’s strategy positions LSU as a formidable contender, aiming to rebound from recent setbacks. His ability to navigate draft complexities raises intrigue among fans and analysts alike.

Curious about Johnson’s recruiting tactics? Tune in to Tiger Rag Radio on July 23 at 6 PM for insights into LSU’s baseball future and this remarkable recruiting class.