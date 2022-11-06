Houston’s Bregman continues LSU’s championship legacy with World Series title

Third baseman Alex Bregman bolstered the list of former LSU players that have won World Series championships when the Houston Astros posted a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday in Minute Maid Park.

Bregman earned his second World Series ring with the Astros, who also defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2017 Fall Classic.

LSU has 15 former players have played on World Series championship teams on 20 occasions, beginning with infielder Alvin Dark of the New York Giants in 1954.

Bregman helped lead the 2022 Astros to the American League pennant for the fourth time in six seasons. A two-time AL All-Star, the 2018 All-Star Game MVP, and a 2019 Silver Slugger Award winner, he batted .259 during the regular season with 38 doubles, 23 homers, 93 RBI and 93 runs scored.

Bregman collected three doubles, one homer, four RBI and four runs to help lead Houston to the six-game World Series victory over the Phillies.

He batted .333 (5-for-15) in Houston’s Division Series sweep of the Seattle Mariners with one double, one homer and three RBI, and he hit .333 (5-for-15) in the League Championship Series sweep of the New York Yankees with one double, one homer and four RBI.

Bregman has 15 homers and 47 RBI in 86 career MLB postseason games, marking the most postseason home runs by a third baseman in MLB history.

Bregman, who completed his seventh season with the Astros on Saturday night, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Following is the list of the former LSU players who became World Series champions:

MLB World Series Champions from LSU