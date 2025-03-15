Hot Start Lifts No. 4 LSU past No. 23 Kentucky in SEC Opener, 4-1

Fourth-ranked LSU scored four runs in the first two innings, which proved enough to win its SEC series opener over No. 23 Kentucky, 4-1 on Friday at Tiger Park.

LSU (25-1, 1-0 SEC) is 24-4 in SEC openers and 20-8 in conference openers at Tiger Park. The win over Kentucky (17-8, 3-1 SEC) gives LSU a 6-0 record against nationally ranked opponents in 2025.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon and the LSU defense retired Kentucky’s first six batters, and the Tigers’ offense provided run support immediately. For the fifth consecutive game and sixth time in seven contests, LSU has scored multiple runs in the opening inning, outscoring its opponents 51-3 in the first frame and 52-8 in the second.

“I just told the team what it does, how much easier it is to play defense, and all the things that come along with playing with an early lead. The way the offense has started fast every game has been incredible,” said Head Coach Beth Torina.

Berzon improved to 10-0 in the circle and threw her 10th complete game. The two-time All-American registered five strikeouts and allowed three hits, one unearned run and two walks.

Kentucky’s pitcher Sydney Langdon (1-2) received the loss after surrendering five hits, four runs, three walks and struck out two batters in 2.0 innings.

Catcher Maci Bergeron (2-for-2) and utility player Tori Edwards (2-for-3) logged their 10th multi-hit game this season, and both had one run and one RBI in the win. Infielder Avery Hodge was 2-for-3 at the dish, and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey had a team-high two RBI off her second triple of the season.

LSU scored three runs on two hits to open the game. With two runners in scoring position, Edwards hit a bloop single to bring in the game’s first run, and Redoutey hit a three-bagger in the left-center gap to bring home two more runs, giving LSU a 3-0 lead. In the second inning with the bases loaded, Bergeron singled through the left side to increase the margin, 4-0 after two frames.

Kentucky scratched out a run in the top of the third inning to cut its deficit to 4-1 and shut the Tigers down over the next 4.0 innings with relief pitcher Carson Fall, who finished with two strikeouts and gave up three hits and a walk.

LSU’s defense buckled down in the final four innings. Berzon threw four strikeouts and allowed three base runners, and the defense fielded six groundouts in that time span to secure the win.

Up Next

The LSU-Kentucky series continues with a 5 p.m. CT first pitch on Saturday.