Homecoming parade: Former U-High standout Jardin Gilbert announces transfer to LSU

Former University High safety Jardin Gilbert called it a homecoming.

After three years at Texas A&M, Gilbert announced on his Instagram account Friday that he was transferring to LSU where he has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I would like to thank Coach (Brian) Kelly and the entire LSU coaching staff for the opportunity to further my education and to play the game I love at Louisiana State University,” Ryan said. “I would also like to thank my family for the unwavering support and guidance as I navigate the next steps in my collegiate career.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Gilbert entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5 following a 2023 season in which head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired. He started against both New Mexico and Miami but suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

Gilbert is the first transfer portal addition for LSU which went 9-3 during the regular season, including a 42-30 victory over Texas A&M.

Gilbert, a native of White Castle, starred for U-High which is on LSU’s campus. He was a two-way standout at safety and wide receiver was a four-star prospect considered to be a top 300 recruit nationally.

“Time to do what should’ve been done,” Gilbert said. “I’m coming home.”

A year after playing primarily special teams in 12 games his freshman year, Gilbert moved into a starting role in ’22 with 10 starts in 11 games. He compiled 61 tackles, including 38 solos which ranked second on the team, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Gilbert had a career-high nine tackles against Arkansas and Alabama in Southeastern Conference play.

“First I am home and I need to be home and represent my state,” Gilbert told On3 Sports. “Then I would say mostly because of the coaching staff. I feel like they are mainly about developing the players to be the best players they can be. To play my last one or two years of college, why would I do it anywhere other than to come home where I belong?”