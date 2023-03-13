Home cooking: LSU begins NCAA Tournament play at home against Hawaii

The LSU women’s basketball team will launch its 28th appearance in the NCAA Tournament from the comforts of home.

The Tigers (28-2) are the No. 3 seed in the Greenville, South Carolina 2 Region and will host No. 14 Hawaii (18-14) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when the first round of the tournament tips off Friday at a time to be announced. The Tigers were an at-large selection, while the Rainbows won the Big West Conference Tournament.

The other first-round matchup in Baton Rouge has No. 6 Michigan (22-9), an at-large selection from the Big 10 Conference, against No. 11 UNLV (31-2), the Mountain West Conference champion.

It marks the second consecutive year LSU, 44-27 in NCAA postseason play, will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and 14th time in school history. The Tigers, who were seeded third, defeated Jackson State 83-77 before falling 79-64 to Ohio State in the second round.



LSU hadn’t hosted a tournament game in seven years until first-year coach Kim Mulkey guided the Tigers to a 25-5 regular-season mark. This is the first time since 2013-14 the Tigers have hosted in consecutive years with Mulkey leading a roster with only one returning starter (Alexis Morris) to a 28-2 record and second straight runner-up finish in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers received a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and advanced to the semifinal round where they blew a 17-point second quarter lead and lost to Tennessee, 69-67.



LSU, ranked No. 9 in the final regular-season poll by The Associated Press, was a No. 2 seed during both of the regular-season reveals by the NCAA’s Selection Committee.

Observers have long taken issue with LSU’s non-conference schedule which ranks No. 309 according to WarrenNolan.com. The Tigers have a solid NET ranking of No. 3, but are No. 13 in the RPI because of a schedule in which the Tigers are 5-2 against Quad 1 teams and 23-0 against Quad 2-4 teams.