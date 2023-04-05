Home bound: Former Dunham star Jordan Wright transferring from Vanderbilt to LSU for final season

After playing for the past four years at Vanderbilt University, Baton Rouge native Jordan Wright has decided to transfer to LSU for his fifth and final season.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Wright, who can play guard or forward, made his announcement on social media on Wednesday.

“I’m coming home,” said Wright, superimposed in an LSU uniform.

Wright helped Dunham to a pair of Division III state championships in 2018 and ’19 and was a three-time, first team all-state selection. He was named to the Small School All-Metro team three times and was a three-time District 6-2A MVP selection.

“I chose LSU because of the staff,” Wright said to On3Sports. “We really connected and they laid out a great plan to help me succeed not only this year but beyond that. I also wanted to have the ability to play in front of my friends and family for my last year of eligibility.”

LSU, under first year coach Matt McMahon, went 14-19 after reaching the second round of the SEC Tournament where they were eliminated by Vanderbilt and Wright.

Wright’s career at Vanderbilt included 73 starts in 123 games, including 16 starts in 33 games this past season where the Commodores went 22-15.

Wright scored in double-figures 20 times, including 15 points in a 77-68 win over LSU in the SEC Tournament. He shot 40% from the field (122 of 306) and made 31% of his 3-point attempts (37 of 120), and was Vanderbilt’s third-leading scorer at 10.5 points.

His best season was during the 2021-22 season, averaging 12.3 points which included 42% field goal percentage with a career-best 46 3-pointers.

Wright’s career included 1,167 points (9.5 points), 42% shooting from the field, 31% shooting from 3-point range and .76% shooting from the free throw line. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 1.59 steals.