HOLD THE PHONE: Tennessee Not Giving Up Yet On Sam Leavitt, And It’s Not Over Until He’s Signed

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Lane Kiffin quarterback target Sam “Leverage” Leavitt of Arizona State – the No. 1 player and QB in the transfer portal – is not a done deal to LSU, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Tennessee hasn’t given up yet re: Sam Leavitt and has still been pushing in hopes of remaining a consideration for him, sources tell @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/pkrv4Ya6Ny — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 12, 2026

Both LSU and Tennessee are still negotiating with Leavitt, and apparently he is still listening to both and has not signed with any school as of Monday afternoon. And Leavitt has the leverage.

Talk show host Matt Moscona of Baton Rouge’s 104.5 FM, which is closely connected financially with LSU, is confident Leavitt is still headed to LSU and will sign with the Tigers.

I was told Monday terms have been agreed upon but deal not signed yet. This is common. All of these contracts have negotiated language and provisions (example: can't ride a motorcycle etc.). The financial aspect is done.



ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported early Monday that Leavitt was close to signing with LSU after visiting Miami over the weekend and Tennessee late last week. He was at LSU early last week and at Kentucky last weekend.

Sources: Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to sign with LSU. Leavitt’s pick comes after trips to Kentucky, Tennessee and Miami. He led ASU to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and has 4,652 career passing yards and 36 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/sAol6XDodc — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2026

The Baton Rouge Advocate, Tiger Rag and several other outlets followed suit.

247sports.com soon included Leavitt in LSU’s portal class and pushed Kiffin’s class in its portal rankings from No. 4 to No. 1. On3.com raised Kiffin’s class from No. 16 to No. 10 after adding Leavitt.

Stay tuned.

(This story will be updated.)