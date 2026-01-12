HOLD THE PHONE: Tennessee Not Giving Up Yet On Sam Leavitt, And It’s Not Over Until He’s Signed

January 12, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Football News 0
LSU fans are praying that nationwide initial reports that Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt was committed and about to sign with LSU prove accurate, but maybe not. (Arizona State photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Lane Kiffin quarterback target Sam “Leverage” Leavitt of Arizona State – the No. 1 player and QB in the transfer portal – is not a done deal to LSU, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Both LSU and Tennessee are still negotiating with Leavitt, and apparently he is still listening to both and has not signed with any school as of Monday afternoon. And Leavitt has the leverage.

Talk show host Matt Moscona of Baton Rouge’s 104.5 FM, which is closely connected financially with LSU, is confident Leavitt is still headed to LSU and will sign with the Tigers.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported early Monday that Leavitt was close to signing with LSU after visiting Miami over the weekend and Tennessee late last week. He was at LSU early last week and at Kentucky last weekend.

The Baton Rouge Advocate, Tiger Rag and several other outlets followed suit.

Take It Or (Sam) Leavitt: LSU Has Bagged The No. 1 Player And QB In The Portal

247sports.com soon included Leavitt in LSU’s portal class and pushed Kiffin’s class in its portal rankings from No. 4 to No. 1. On3.com raised Kiffin’s class from No. 16 to No. 10 after adding Leavitt.

Stay tuned.

(This story will be updated.)

