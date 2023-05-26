History in the making: LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad earns record-breaking fourth first team All-American berth

LSU senior Ingrid Linblad became the first women’s golfer in school history to be named to the first team All-American on Friday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced.

Lindblad, a native of Sweden, recently completed a top-five finish at the NCAA Championships. She wound up with 11 career wins – the most by any LSU male or female golfer – finished the 2022-23 season with a stroke average of 70.65, the third lowest in program history.

Lindblad is the first four-time first-team All American in either men’s or women’s golf history at LSU.

Also returning to the All-America list of the WGCA is senior Latanna Stone, who after earning honorable mention honors in 2021, is back on the list this year, earning second-team listing. She was a Golfweek Honorable Mention selection in both 2020 and 2021.

Earning her first spot on the WGCA top players list was sophomore transfer Aine Donegan. The native of Ireland also earned honorable mention honors.

Lindblad now owns the top four scoring averages from each of her seasons to date at LSU and over four years has averaged 70.53 for 117 career rounds, the best career average in school history. Her teammate, Stone, is second with a 72.43 stroke average for 116 rounds.

Stone, from Riverview, Florida, scored the first two wins of her collegiate career in the 2023 portion of the season, winning at the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas with a 6-under score of 210 (72-68-70) and at the NCAA Women’s Regional in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida when she posted three consecutive 1-under 71s to shoot 213 at PGA National.

Stone posted five top five finishes for the year and averaged 71.68 for 34 rounds, better than a 1.6 stroke improvement for her average in 2022 and the best of her four years at LSU. She posted 20 par or under rounds, including a second-round of 4-under 68 in the national championship tournament.

For Donegan, her first year at LSU after transferring from Indiana earned her an honorable mention citation for a consistent season in which she only finished out of the top 18 in one regular season tournament. She finished third in both the Green Wave Fall Classic and the Southeastern Conference Women’s Championship and seventh in the Nexus Collegiate.

Donegan shot 10-under 206 (67-68-71) in New Orleans and at the SECs posted rounds of 72-71-71 for a 2-under 214.

Her first season average with the Tigers was 72.97 with three top 10s and 15 rounds of par or under.

The complete WGCA All-America teams:

WGCA 1st Team All-Americans

Jenny Bae, University of Georgia

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Karisa Chul Ak Sorn, Iowa State University

Hannah Darling, University of South Carolina

Charlotte Heath, Florida State University

Madd Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State University

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest University

Andrea Lignell, University of Mississippi

Ingrid Lindblad, Louisiana State University

Julie Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State University

Megan Schofill, Auburn University

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest University

Crystal Wang, University of Illinois

Lottie Woad, Florida State University

Rose Zhang, Stanford University

WGCA 2nd Team All-Americans

Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State University

Rosie Belsham, Baylor University

Carla Bernat, Tulane University

Sadie Englemann, Stanford University

Laney Frye, University of Kentucky

Sera Hasegawa, Baylor University

Lion Higo, Pepperdine University

Carolina Lopez Chacarra, Wake Forest University

Ashley Menne Arizona State University

Jennie Park, Texas A&M University

Amanda Sambach, University of Virginia

Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt University

Latanna Stone, Louisiana State University

Chiara Tamburlini, University of Mississippi

Mirabel Ting, Augusta University

WGCA Honorable Mention All-Americans

Amari Avery, University of Southern California

Phoebe Brinker, Duke University

Jensen Castle, University of Kentucky

Mathilde Claisse, University of South Carolina

Aine Donegan, Louisiana State University

Megha Ganne, Stanford University

Melanie Green, University of South Florida

Tiffany Le, University of California Riverside

Mackenzie Lee, Southern Methodist University

Lucia Lopez-Ortega, San Jose State University

Patricie Mackova, University of Maryland

Caitlyn Macnab, Texas Christian University

Antonia Malate, San Jose State University

Caley McGinty, The Ohio State University

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest University

Catherine Park, University of Southern California

Louise Rydqvist, University of South Carolina

Emma Schimpf, College of Charleston

Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine University

Michelle Zhang, Southern Methodist University