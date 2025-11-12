High Scoring LSU Women Host Charlotte Tonight

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team (3-0) hosts the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (SEC Network+).

LSU is coming off wins against Houston Christian, Southeastern Louisiana and Georgia Southern. The Tigers are shooting the lights out as they are No. 2 in the nation in scoring with 113.7 points a game, trailing only Austin Peay’s 115 a game.

LSU scored a season high point total in a 118-17 win at Georgia Southern on Sunday.

“We’ve got a lot of people who can score,” coach Kim Mulkey said after the Georgia Southern victory. “We don’t have a liability where you can not guard somebody. Everybody is able to score and particularly from the three. All of them will let it go.”

LSU had 31 offensive rebounds at Georgia Southern to tie for second in a single game in program history (32 on Dec. 21, 1993 vs. Jackson State). LSU outrebounded Georgia Southern, 31-9, for the largest margin (22) in program history.

Senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson led the Tigers with 19 points in her return to her home state. She finished with six assists, four rebounds, and a steal.

“I just really want to get my teammates involved,” Johnson said. “This team, we’ve just been spreading the wealth, and I think that’s the most important thing. We’re finding each other, and it was just fun.”

LSU junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley also scored 19 with one assist and seven rebounds.

Sophomore Kate Koval added 12 points and 14 rebounds with two blocked shots.

Three other Tigers scored in double figures – ZaKiyah Johnson with 17, Mikaylah Williams with 15 and Grace Knox with 13.

“I don’t hesitate to put anybody out there, and that’s one through twelve,” Mulkey said. “Now, it may change, but if we can do that for a long period of time, I just think you’re going to develop players that you grow confident in, and it’ll make us better.”