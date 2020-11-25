Here’s what Coach O said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference

For the second time this season, LSU’s oldest player provided a vintage performance.

Zach Von Rosenberg, who spent time in the minor league system of the Pittsburgh Pirates, has continued to thrive in role as punter for LSU where the 30-year-old was singled out for his performance in last Saturday’s 27-24 league win over Arkansas.

Von Rosenberg punted seven times for an average of 48.9 yards, but it was his accuracy where his first five punts of the game landed inside Arkansas’ 10 – including a series of punts that were downed at the 8, 9, 5, 8 and 7-yard lines.

For his efforts Von Rosenberg won the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week, a honor he also claimed in the Tigers season opener against Mississippi State.

“We love Zach here,” LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “When the COVID hit, we didn’t have many players out at practice. Zach was playing quarterback. He was running on the second team, scoring points on our defense and I was getting worried. He’s a great young man. Every time we have a leadership committee meeting, he’s right there. He does what’s best for LSU. He’s a tremendous LSU Tiger.”

Von Rosenberg delivered four of five punts inside the 10-yard line during the second half and none of his seven punts – which included a long of 61 yards – were returned to give him a net of 48.9 yards.

Von Rosenberg is the SEC’s second-ranked punter at 47.48 yards per punt – an average that ranks him fifth nationally. He also leads the SEC with 18 punts downed inside the 20 is tied for the lead with 13 punts that have traveled 50 yards or more.

Here’s what else Orgeron had to say:

Opening remarks

“We’ve had a good week of work. It’s going to take a great effort against an outstanding Texas A&M football team, but our guys are ready to do the work. Very prepared for an outstanding game.”

On preparing to deal with the elements in Saturday’s game

“We’ll work with wet balls. We’ll probably practice in the rain today. It looks like it’s going to rain, and we’ll stay outside if it’s not lightning. We’ll be prepared.”

On whether the 7 OT loss to Texas A&M two years ago was the most difficult of your career

“It was tough to see. The guys fought so hard for a victory and not come away with a victory. It was a tough loss.”

“On the growth he’s seen in Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond this season

“Consistency. Accuracy. In charge of the game, making plays with his feet. Has 16 touchdowns, only two interceptions. Very smart with the football.”

On the team’s biggest improvement on defense

“From last year our pass rush is a lot better, especially with our four-man rush. Most of our sacks come out of a four-man rush. In the Arkansas game, there was less mental errors, but we still (allowed) nine explosive plays. That’s way too many.”

On any updates on former starting quarterback Myles Brennan

“I talked to (LSU trainer) Jack (Marucci) yesterday and he said (Brennan) is about 60% and he’s getting a little bit better. Not ready to operate on him yet, so we’ll see. He’s definitely not playing this week.”

On the competition at offensive left tackle between Cam Wire and Dare Rosenthal

“It’s still the same. I think Cam’s going to start. Dare’s had a good practice, but we’re still going to start Cam. Dare hasn’t beaten him out yet.”