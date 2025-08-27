Here’s A Deep Dive Into LSU Depth Chart Entering The Season Opener At Clemson

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU hasn’t released a two-deep depth chart going into Saturday’s game between the No. 9 Tigers and No. 4 Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC). So, we made our own.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Garrett Nussmeier

– LSU’s new No. 18 gets the chance to follow in the footsteps of Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow when starting for the Tigers in year two. Nussmeier will have all eyes on him with all the skill weapons he needs. But will five new starters on the offensive line be able to give him enough time?

QB2: Michael Van Buren

– The sophomore Mississippi State transfer brings some of the most experience for a backup in the Southeastern Conference. Van Buren played in 10 games as a true freshman with eight starts for the Bulldogs in 2024, totaling 1,887 yards passing with 11 touchdowns. He is an average second option for the Tigers and will have a chance to learn from Nussmeier this season.

QB3: Colin Hurley

– Hurley enters his redshirt freshman year with the need to develop as a passer. He may get his chance if Van Buren does not improve. Hurley has some of the cleanest mechanics and a high ceiling to go with his running ability.

RUNNING BACK

Starter: Caden Durham

– Durham enters his sophomore season as one of the best returning running backs in the nation. He had an impressive freshman campaign despite broken toes late in the season as he totaled 753 yards rushing with six touchdowns. Expect Durham to get more touches than last year as coach Brian Kelly said the Tigers are committed to running the ball this season. That is, if the green offensive line develops.

RB2: Kaleb Jackson

– Jackson enters his junior season with hopes to be more of a contributor than his first two seasons. He looked lighter than last season and has an impressive fall camp. He certainly looks faster and more explosive.

RB3: Harlem Berry

– Highly recruited freshman has a chance to be Durham’s backup. The New Orleans native was considered by some as the top running back in the country on signing day with very good elusiveness and speed with impressive receiving skills.

Backup: Ju’Juan Johnson

– Former DB/QB Ju’Juan Johnson could be utilized this season as a specialty back and receiver. Johnson lined up mostly in red zone at quarterback or running back in camp as LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan can be as creative as he wants to with the sophomore Swiss army knife.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LEFT TACKLE

Starter: Tyree Adams

– Adams will try to fill the shoes of first round pick Will Campbell at a critical position of pass protection on Nussmeier’s back side. Adams performed well in LSU’s 44-31 victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl, allowing no sacks. But he started but two games in his career so far.

Backup: Carius Curne

– Curne has also been in the mix as a possible starter at right tackle, splitting time with redshirt freshman Weston Davis. If he doesn’t start on the right side, he could back up both tackles.

LEFT GUARD

Starter: Paul Mubenga

– The sophomore is expected to be the starter, but Kelly says redshirt freshman Coen Echols and sophomore DJ Chester could see time, too. Mubenga brings the most experience at the position as he started five games to end the season for injured Garrett Dellinger in 2024-25. Mubenga is quick and able to handle defensive movement well.

Backups: Coen Echols, DJ Chester

– Echols brings pure strength to the table as Kelly says he is able to hold his own in one-on-one situations and likes his chances against star defensive tackles. Chester has quality experience as the lone returning starter from last season, but that was at center, where he struggled. His intelligence and size could make him a valuable utility lineman across the board.

CENTER

Starter: Braelin Moore

– The junior Virginia Tech transfer brings valuable experience as he started 12 games at center last season at and 12 in 2023 at left guard. His versatility and experience could help LSU’s less experienced linemen.

Backup: DJ Chester

– Chester learned a lot last season, though it didn’t always look like that. He could be a valuable aid to Moore, who has not played against the quality of players Chester has.

RIGHT GUARD

Starter: Josh Thompson

– The senior Northwestern transfer started 21 games over the last two seasons and is a proven run blocker.

Backups: Coen Echols, Carius Curne, Bo Bordelon

The hope is Thompson will not need a lot of relief because of his experience and the lack of experience at both tackles and left guard.

RIGHT TACKLE

Starter: Weston Davis

– Sophomore Weston Davis is being pushed by true freshman Carius Curne for the No. 1 job after running with the first team early in August camp.

Backup: Carius Curne

Keep your eyes on the offensive line during the Clemson game. There could be frequent subbing and swapping as Kelly and offensive line coach Brad Davis look for the right combinations.

TIGHT END

Starter: Trey’Dez Green

– The sophomore will be hard to keep off the field as he is a terrific receiver and tall target at 6-foot-7, which makes him a coverage and blocking mismatch.

Backup: Bauer Sharp, Donovan Green

– Senior Bauer Sharp, a transfer from Oklahoma, is a good blocker and receiver. Donovan Green, the junior Texas A&M transfer, is primarily a blocker.

WIDE RECEIVER

X

Starter: Chris Hilton Jr.

– Hilton will be the Tigers’ best vertical threat this season because of his rare speed. If the senior can stay healthy at last, he is due for a big season.

Backups: Barion Brown, Nic Anderson

– Brown will be at multiple wide receiver slots as another gifted deep threat. Look for the Tigers to send Brown and Hilton deep from alternate wide spots.

– Anderson can be physical, but has had trouble staying healthy. He has the potential to be a good possession receiver and not a bad deep threat..

Y

Starter: Aaron Anderson

– Anderson mostly played out of position last season at the Z, but will be back at his natural slot position. His speed and ability to move sideline to sideline give the Tigers options. He will be on the field often with Hilton and Brown, giving the defense some tough choices.

Backup: Kyle Parker

– Parker has performed well in camp.

Z

Starter: Barion Brown

– The senior transfer from Kentucky gives Nussmeier another deep threat. He will be hard to keep off the field after an excellent camp.

Backups: Destyn Hill

– A sophomore Florida State transfer, Hill could be a sleeper from the portal class as he is adept at X, Y and Z positions.

DEFENSE

TACKLES

Starters: Bernard Gooden, Dominick McKinley

– Gooden, a senior South Florida transfer, brings a speed and quickness that will give interior offensive lineman trouble. He has a high motor and has no trouble getting in the backfield.

– McKinley, a sophomore, is one of the strongest of LSU’s tackles, squatting nearly 650 pounds. He has developed well.

Backups: Jacobian Guillory, Ahmad Breaux, Sydir Mitchell

– Guillory, a sixth-year senior, is back from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for most of the season last year. This is a dependable tackle who could start.

– Ahmad Breaux, a sophomore, is quick in his pass rush ability and played well last year.

– A sophomore Texas transfer, Mitchell needs experience.

ENDS

Starters: Gabriel Reliford and Jack Pyburn

– Reliford, a sophomore, has gotten stronger after already being being quick off the line. He should be a huge contributor.

– Pyburn, the senior Florida transfer, has become a better pass rusher, period. He has been one of the most consistent players in camp.

Backups: Jimari Butler, Patrick Peyton

– Butler, the graduate student transfer from Nebraska, is one of the most balanced edge rushers at LSU.

– Peyton, the senior Florida State transfer, is an experienced pass rusher.

STAR (LINEBACKER-DEFENSIVE BACK COMBO)

Starter: Harold Perkins Jr.

– Perkins returns to the Tigers after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee against UCLA early last season. He is in the best shape of his life and at the position best for his rushing and open field running skills displayed so brilliantly in his freshman season. Moving him inside remains one of the biggest mistakes of Kelly’s tenure.

Backup: Jardin Gilbert

– Gilbert is a fifth-year senior.

LINEBACKER

Starters: Whit Weeks, West Weeks

– Whit Weeks returns for his junior season after a spectacular 2024 season and is one of the top linebackers in the country. How quickly he has recovered from surgery on his broken ankle from the bowl game will be key.

– West Weeks will line up next to his brother as a fifth-year senior.

Backups: Davhon Keys, Tylen Singleton, Charles Ross

CORNERBACK

Starters: Mansoor Delane, Ashton Stamps

– Delane, a senior Virginia Tech transfer, was a key addition for defensive coordinator Blake Baker. He has started 29 games in his career.

– Junior Ashton Stamps may or may not start in the opener as the competition has been close. He has started the last two seasons, but LSU: is better here.

Backups: PJ Woodland, DJ Pickett, Ja’Keem Jackson

– Woodland has emerged as one of LSU’s best performers during camp and is transitioning well to his sophomore season after adding 15 pounds in the weight room. He may bump Stamps from the starting position.

– Pickett is a highly touted freshman who could make an immediate impact.

– Jackson, a sophomore transfer from Florida, has also made this a very competitive and deep position.

NICKEL (FIFTH DEFENSIVE BACK)

Starter: PJ Woodland

Backups: Ja’Keem Jackson, Michael Turner Jr.

SAFETY

Starters: AJ Haulcy, Tamarcus Cooley

– Haulcy, the senior Houston transfer, may be the most physical safety LSU has had since Grant Delpit in the 2019 season.

– Cooley, the sophomore North Carolina State transfer, is another excellent portal addition.

Backups: Dashawn Spears, Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert

– Spears enters his sophomore season after appearing in all 13 games last season.

– Toviano has made the switch from cornerback well.

– Gilbert is an experienced fifth-year senior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER

Starter: Damian Ramos

– One of LSU’s most consistent kickers in history, Ramos enters his senior season after hitting 23 of 29 field goals for third in the SEC.

Backup: Aeron Burrell

PUNTER

Starter: Grant Chadwick

– A sophomore transfer from Middle Tennessee, Chadwick had an excellent freshman season as he averaged 43.4 yards a punt with 13 going 50 yards or more.

Backup: Badger Hargett

KICK AND PUNT RETURNER

Starters: Barion Brown, Zavion Thomas

– Brown leads the nation in career kickoff returns for touchdowns among active players with five. He holds the Kentucky school record for career kickoff return yardage with 1,465 in three seasons. His career kickoff return average of 30.33 is also a Kentucky record.

– As a junior last season, Thomas led the SEC in kickoff return yards with 633 for a 26.4-yard average with a 95-yard touchdown against Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

Backup: Aaron Anderson