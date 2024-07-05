He Gone: Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore picks Ducks over Tigers on Thursday

One-time LSU commit Dakorien Moore, the No. 1-rated wide receiver in the 2025 signing class, has made his collegiate decision on Thursday night and he will not be a Tiger after all unless he changes his mind again before national signing day.

The highly coveted playmaker from Duncanville, Texas, announced on an Instagram livestream Thursday that he has committed to Oregon over Texas, Ohio State, LSU and others.

Moore, a 5-star prospect, is considered to be the No. 3 player and top wide receiver in the nation as well as the No. 1 player in the state of Texas for the Class of 2025 by 247Sports Composite.

Moore originally committed to LSU ahead of his junior year in August 2023, but he announced in May that he had decommitted from the Tigers.