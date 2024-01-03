Has game with familiar name: Former U-High standout Austin Ausberry transfers from Auburn to LSU

Two years ago, University High standout cornerback Austin Ausberry decided to branch out and signed with Auburn.

He spent two years playing under two different head coaches before opting to return home to resume his college career at a place near and dear to his heart.

The 6-0, 200-pound Ausberry, son of LSU executive Deputy Athletic Director and former LSU linebacker Verge Ausberry, committed to LSU where he will begin the spring semester next week.

“I’ve liked LSU and felt like I wanted to come compete here,” said Austin Ausberry, who has three years of eligibility remaining. “I wasn’t too much into their season or how they did on defense. I heard of it, but I wanted to come and compete and do what I do. I just want to work and compete.”

Austin Ausberry, a four-star prospect and nation’s sixth-rated cornerback by Rivals.com, chose Auburn over a group of five schools that included LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Florida.

After entering the NCAA transfer portal in December, Ausberry becomes the fourth player to choose LSU. Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann signed in December along with Ausberry’s former high school teammate, safety Jardin Gilbert of Texas A&M, and wide receiver Zavion Thomas of Mississippi State.

Ausberry’s career at Auburn amounted to seven games and two tackles in two seasons. He played in three games during the past season, seeing action against UMass, Samford and Ole Miss, his last action on Oct. 21.

He was part of U-High’s Division II select state championship team which defeated E.D. White in 2021. The Cubs reached the semifinals the previous season.

“They showed an interest, I weighed my options and I wanted to come back home and compete,” Ausberry said. “I know a lot of players that played in the program from Tyrann Mathieu and guys like that. I just want to come in and follow in their footsteps and do the best I can do and start a new wave.”