Harrison is a finalist for college track and field’s “Heisman” Trophy

Former LSU track and field star JuVaughn Harrison was named a finalist for The Bowerman, collegiate track and field’s highest honor, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Harrison, aka “Mr. Jumps,” had a historic final season for LSU as he brought home four individual national titles and helped LSU win the men’s outdoor team national title as well. He competed 16 times on the season and won 14 event titles. He went a perfect 8-0 in high jump competitions and recorded a record of 6-2 in the long jump.

He owns all four LSU school records in the high jump and long jump for both indoors and outdoors, and he set three collegiate all-time top-10 marks. He won the NCAA national championships indoors and outdoors titles in the high jump and long jump and won both events in the Olympic Trials.

Harrison becomes the fourth LSU athlete to be named a finalist for The Bowerman joining Kimberlyn Duncan (twice), Sha’Carri Richardson, and Mondo Duplantis. LSU has never had a male athlete win The Bowerman, which dates back to 2009, but both Duncan (2012) and Richardson (2019) have won it on the women’s side.

Harrison is a finalist alongside Oregon’s Cole Hocker and Arizona State’s Turner Washington. The Bowerman will be awarded on December 17 at the USTFCCCA Convention in Orlando, Florida. Fans have a chance to factor into voting for the winner at thebowerman.org/vote.