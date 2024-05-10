Haleigh Bryant wins top gymnast award, gets nominated alongside Caitlin Clark for another honor

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant has added another trophy to her resume after winning the Honda Award on Friday.

The Honda Award is given to the top female athlete across 12 sports. The award win comes just a month after the NCAA all-around champion received the AAI Award, an honor given to the nation’s top gymnast. She was also named the SEC Gymnast of the Year in March.

She’s just the second LSU gymnast to win the honor after Susan Jackson won in 2010.

The Honda Award found its rightful home with @haleighbryant3 💜 pic.twitter.com/dE3j028LcH — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) May 10, 2024

After winning the award, Bryant is now nominated for the Honda Cup. The Honda Cup is chosen among the 12 sport winners of the Honda Award. The list is narrowed down to three finalists and the winner is announced on June 24.

She’ll be competing against Caitlin Clark. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, Madisen Skinner, Ryleigh Heck, Onyi Echegini and Parker Valby.