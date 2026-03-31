Haleigh Bryant Brings Veteran Presence To LSU As Assistant Coach Ahead of NCAA Regionals

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Just a year ago, Haleigh Bryant was preparing to compete in the postseason for the final time in her career, uncertain of what would come next after LSU. Now, one year later, she’s still with the program – only in a different role.

Bryant has transitioned to the sidelines as an assistant coach, guiding her former teammates as LSU (17-5-1, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) gears up to host NCAA Regionals this week in Baton Rouge. The Tigers will face No. 15 Clemson (10-8, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), Auburn (4-20, 0-8 SEC), and either No. 8 Air Force (15-10, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) or No. 9 Nebraska (7-11, 3-6 Big 10 Conference) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night at (7 p.m., ESPN+).

Bryant, who is no stranger to competing in the postseason, said she’s leaning on her five years of experience to deliver a simple message to the team: treat this week like any other.

“I think I say it every single time that this is just another competition and to not make the moment bigger than it needs to be and that’s what I’m really trying to like preach to them right now,” Bryant said on Monday. “It’s like, yes, it’s very, very stressful time of year, but we’ve done these routines so many times and just setting them up to do what they do every single day.”

Regionals weekend presents one of the toughest tests of the season, both mentally and physically. During her career, Bryant helped LSU advance out of the regional finals four times. With the possibility of competing in two meets over three days, recovery becomes critical – especially if the Tigers advance to Saturday’s regional final.

“I kind of told some of them, ‘You can’t lay in your bed all day long,’ Bryant said. “Obviously, you’re tired. Obviously need to recover and get what you need, but if you lay down all day long, you’re going to be more tired walking into the gym the next day, so really telling them come in and get recovery, get in the hot tub, go for a walk. Do something to keep your body moving without beating up your body.”

The dance is comin’ through the Boot 💃



Let the regionals action begin this week! pic.twitter.com/e6RknmKVwg — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 30, 2026

Despite the physical toll from competing twice in three days, Bryant believes the second meet can actually provide a mental advantage.

“Honestly, I think the second day for me personally was always the better meet day because you are a little more tired, but I think it kind of turns your brain off a little more and you just do your normal gymnastics and you go on autopilot,” Bryant said.

For LSU to return to the national championship stage, Bryant said consistency across all four events will be key.

“We see them practice these routines flawlessly every single day and just to put a full meet together because we know what they’re capable of and I’m just excited for them,” Bryant said. “They have a lot of fight and a lot of grit and they’re just going to keep fighting all the way through, so I just want to see that all come together on one night.”