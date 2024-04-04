Hailey Van Lith apparently leaving LSU

Hailey Van Lith is apparently leaving LSU after one season.

Van Lith has entered the transfer portal, according to reports on Thursday.

Van Lith began her career at Louisville and played there for three seasons before transferring to LSU. The guard spent this season with the Tigers, who lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament to Iowa.

Van Lith was tasked with defending Caitlin Clark in that game. Clark scored 41 points.

Van Lith went 2-of-10 for nine points in the loss to Iowa. She started 33 games for the Tigers this season and averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.