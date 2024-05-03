Hailey Van Lith and Flau’jae Johnson team up again for an NIL deal

Flau’jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith might not be teammates on the court anymore, but they’re still teaming up off the court.

Johnson and Van Lith teamed up for an NIL deal where they featured in an advertisement for Apple Cash that both players posted on their Instagram accounts. The ad shows Van Lith and Johnson having a text conversation about picking up a cake for a party before Johnson uses Apple Cash to send Van Lith $20.

“Basketball is a piece of cake,” the caption said. “So is sending cash.”

Johnson and Van Lith are some of the biggest names in sports with both players having over a million followers on Instagram. Johnson was a kay part of LSU’s national championship run in 2023 and its Elite Eight finish this past season.

Van Lith was the No. 1 transfer in the country before coming to LSU for one season. She helped LSU reach an SEC Championship and the Elite Eight before transferring to TCU this offseason.

Johnson is no stranger to NIL deals. She’s the No. 2 athlete on On3’s Women’s NIL 100 with a $1.2 million NIL valuation. Only Livvy Dunne has a higher NIL valuation than her. Van Lith comes in at No. 5 on the list.

Johnson has made deals with brands like Puma, Powerade and Taco Bell. Van Lith has deals with companies like adidas and LaCroix.