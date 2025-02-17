Kylie Coen, Amari Drayton and Head Coach Jay Clark met with the media ahead of week eight of the regular season!
Related Articles
Five LSU senior gymnasts will return to compete for a fifth season
LSU gymnastics received a huge boost on Monday when Tigers’ coach Jay Clark announced that seniors Reagan Campbell, Bridget Dean, Sami Durante, Christina Desiderio and Sarah Edwards will return to compete for a fifth season […]
LSU’s Haleigh Bryant wins 2024 AAI Award – Gymnastics Equivalent of the Heisman Trophy
FORT WORTH, Texas – LSU Gymnastics senior Haleigh Bryant was named the 2024 AAI Award Winner, recognizing her as the top senior gymnast in the nation. The AAI Award is given annually and is voted on […]
Coach Jay Clark Talks 2024-25 LSU Gymnastics: Protecting The Crown
Tiger Rag Radio’s Jeff Palermo sits down with LSU Gymnastics head coach Jay Clark as the team heads into its 2024-25 season, following last year’s NCAA Championship victory. The two discuss some familiar faces from […]
Be the first to comment